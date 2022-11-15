Noah Eagle, son of longtime broadcaster Ian Eagle, recently called his first NFL game — a 28-14 Atlanta Falcons victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16.



Noah Eagle is only 25 and already being thrust into the spotlight — most likely because of who his dad is. (Unless you think his star shone so brightly at Nickelodeon).

Nepotism may be looked down upon in most workplaces, but it seems like you need to have a famous relative in order to get a sports broadcasting gig. Be it play-by-play or color commentary, in-studio, or on the sidelines, the children of these famous broadcasters likely jumped to the head of the line because of who their dads were.

Here’s a look at some famous father-and-son announcer/sportscaster duos.