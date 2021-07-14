All-Star Takeaway: MLB is alive, internationally supreme, and going to get better

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts one at a very exciting All-Star Game. Photo : Getty Images

DENVER — It would be nearly impossible for any fan to have left the MLB All-Star Game here at Coors Field on Tuesday night without feeling good about the game.

Maybe it was the pandemic, now in America’s rear view. Maybe, it was a chance to be in a big crowd again. Either way, damn it felt good to be at the ballpark once more, watching the national pastime.

Just like at the Home Run Derby, the stadium was abuzz, live. You could tell fans relished the chance to take in the Midsummer Classic.

Remember, last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

It felt like fans were making up for that party that was lost. Fans watching at home could hear it, feel it through their TVs. Social media was engaged and took notice, too.

Fans were packed in, there wasn’t an empty seat in the house. The crowd didn’t flee to beat the traffic, either. They stayed until the final out of the American League’s 5-2 victory.

It was not one of those contests where every run came via the long ball. There were manufactured runs, baserunners, some action. Only two of the seven runs scored were from home runs, both solo shots.