All the highs and lows from a wonky week of fantasy football

The Good

Jonathan Taylor Photo : ( Getty Images )

Jonathan Taylor - 15.4 PPR Points

If you’re new to me, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jon, and I love Jonathan Taylor more than just about anyone. Go check out my Twitter - he’s in my profile picture, my header, and my pinned tweet. He was a phenomenal prospect, and when he went to the Colts, I was overjoyed. This season has not been what I was hoping, but we finally got a workhorse game out of Jonathan Taylor. He finished as the RB12 (Monday Night Football pending) with 15.4 PPR points. His 22 carries are the first time he has seen more than 12 carries since Week 6. His day could have been an absolute monster finish too, if it wasn’t for probably about 50 rushing yards and a touchdown getting called back for holding.

Taylor is giving me life right now. He looked good. He was making decisive cuts, finding the cutback lane, running through people… I was thrilled. His schedule down the stretch and into the fantasy playoffs is the easiest of any running back in the league. I still don’t fully trust the workload, but if he gets another full load next week, I will be over the moon.

Deshaun Watson - 31.36 points

As I was watching RedZone yesterday, after identifying Deshaun Watson as a “proceed with caution” last week, I saw Watson score three times.

Welp. Sorry about that. At least I didn’t tell you to bench him.

Watson decided that he didn’t care for any of your silly fantasy football narratives that say New England has been good against opposing quarterbacks. He was on one in a big way, lit up the Patriots for 344 passing yards and two touchdowns, and added 36 rushing yards and a score on the ground for good measure. He was absolutely dominant.

We all know that Watson is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. He has, somehow, managed to remain a solid QB1 in fantasy, despite the indelible former decision of Bill O’Brien shipping off DeAndre Hopkins. You can’t bench him. Ever. If you play in a dynasty format, the future is bright. They will almost assuredly address the wide receiver position this coming offseason.