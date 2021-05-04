Amy Bockerstette will be first athlete with Down syndrome to compete for national collegiate title

Amy Bockerstette throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the MLB game between the Giants and Diamondbacks in 2019. Image : Getty Images

She’s got this.



Golfer Amy Bockerstette will be the first person with Down syndrome to play in a national collegiate athletic championship.



Bockerstette and her teammates at Paradise Valley Community College are set to compete for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) women’s golf title next week, from May 10th to 13th. The Phoenix-area college squad will travel across the country for the tournament in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Three years ago, Bockerstette signed a letter of intent to play for the PVCC Pumas. At the time, she made history as the first person with Down syndrome to earn a full college athletic scholarship.

A year after signing with PVCC, Bockerstette got the chance to play with some professional golfers at the Phoenix Open course. Alongside Gary Woodland, she parred the iconic stadium 16th.



Before every swing, she would tell herself “I got this.” And she did. Her drive hit in a bunker next to the green. She flopped her second shot out of the sand, landing a few feet from the hole. You probably know what happens next, but the last putt and subsequent stadium roar is worth a watch.



After the 2019 video went viral, “I got this” turned into a more than a phrase. The I Got This foundation now exists to promote golf instruction and playing opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.

I know we’re not supposed to play favorites in this business, but it’s hard not to root for this story.



Best of luck next week, Amy. You got this.

