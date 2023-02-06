An everyman’s guide to not screwing up your Super Bowl food responsibilities

It’s Super Bowl week, hopefully, you’re attending a watch party. (I don’t know, maybe you aren’t. You clicked on a slideshow so it’s up for debate.) What’s not up for discussion though are holidays disguised as excuses to shove your face full of alcohol and calories. Whether you’re trying to make a good impression or aren’t sure why your smoked trout dip isn’t being devoured, here’s an everyman’s guide on the best food to bring (or serve) at a Super Bowl party, and how to not look like an idiot doing it.

I only have one no-no, and it’s don’t serve soup (chili isn’t soup). I don’t care how long it took to make, it’s not my fault you spent three days making soup. I’m sure there are more, but this is a positive slideshow, so let’s focus on things other than hot ham water.