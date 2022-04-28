It’s hard to know what standards soon-to-be former NCAA President Mark Emmert held himself to. His idiocy, incompetency and overall aloof nature have been well documented. It’s an interesting topic in the changing landscape of college athletics what the role of overseeing those sports and athletes should be. Whatever marks a leader needed to hit, Emmert whiffed and worse, sometimes never swung at a beer league softball pitch over the middle of the plate.

The NCAA announced Emmert would step down once his replacement is named or by the end of June 2023 and painted it as a mutual decision despite the 69-year-old having a contract through 2025. Why would he step away from a $2.7 million per year deal early, when he’s shown he’s tone deaf to everything?

Emmert has consistently stumbled in the public eye and steered the NCAA’s ship with his head turned the other way, or with no hands at all. He’s shown the evolution of collegiate athletics in a post-pandemic, name, image and likeness-driven universe passed him by. Then again, the 1984 ruling declaring the organization’s television restrictions were illegal would’ve been too much for him to handle. Here’s the most notable atrocities from the fall and further plummet of Emmert’s dozen years atop the NCAA.