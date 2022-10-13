There’s a rage-inducing aspect of NBA 2K every year that makes me feel like I need to take those seminars to avoid turning into my dad. A few crazy-talented teams become fan favorites and get overused to the point of exhaustion due to sheer star power despite being middling to garbage in real life. It’s the antithesis of the crusty sportswriter rant about “This isn’t fantasy sports. You can’t just throw a bunch of all-stars on a team and expect a championship” — and I’m here for it.

I don’t know if you’ve ever been wiped by a Clippers team that only wins titles in Steve Bal lmer’s dreams, yet is a bitch to play at full strength on PS4, but let me tell you, it’s fucking bullshit. And we have quite a few only-great-in-video-games candidates this year.

I think 2K is the reason young fans always think super teams will roll through the league. They’ve been constructing title winners with top-heavy rosters for years even though they’ve been playing on five-minute quarters with fatigue and injuries turned off.

If no one could get hurt and every game was 20 minutes, the NBA season would be more apt to follow a 2K-type script. It doesn’t, and thus we’re left with teams that are more successful as digital renderings than in reality.

So, may I present to you the NBA’s only-great-in-video-games nominees.