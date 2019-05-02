Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: UniMas

The CONCACAF Champions League may not generate the buzz of its European counterpart, but the competition has (usually) been the battleground upon which the top Mexican clubs stake their claim as the region’s best, and as such is a solidly entertaining tournament. Mexican sides are enjoying an extended period of dominance currently, as last night’s all-Liga MX CCL final between hated city rivals Monterrey and Tigres ensured that no matter who won, a Mexican team would lift the trophy for the 14th consecutive year.

While Monterrey eventually rode their 1-0 win in the first leg to a tight 2-1 aggregate victory, it’s this one Tigres goal—an outlandish ground-level scissor kick volley by former Marseille man André-Pierre Gignac—from last night’s 1-1 draw that really showed the quality present in the CCL.

Unfortunately for Gignac and Tigres, they would not find the second goal that would have given the club its first CCL title. Instead, Monterrey lifted their fourth trophy, and first since winning three in a row between 2011 and 2013. A goal in the first leg and a penalty in the second, both from Argentine striker Nicolás Sánchez, were enough to nip past their Monterrey-based rivals, giving the Rayados bragging rights for at least the next year.