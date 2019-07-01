Photo: Mike Carlson (Getty)

The Los Angeles Angels announced today that starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas this morning. So far no cause of death has been reported. He was 27 years old.



The Angels are in Arlington to play a four-game series against the Rangers. The first game of the series was scheduled for tonight, but it has been canceled.

Skaggs made his MLB debut at age 20 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. He had been with the Angels since 2014, and appeared in 83 games for them. He had made 15 starts so far this season, his last being on June 29 against the Oakland A’s.

Update (5:28 p.m. ET): The Southlake Police Department has released a statement saying that Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room this afternoon, and was pronounced dead at the scene: