Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

The Celtics and Lakers are both circling around Anthony Davis, with the former trying to slow things down while the latter attempts to slam on the gas pedal. Even though Davis seems to want to go to the Lakers, Boston can put together a better trade package. Kyrie Irving’s free agency only compounds the uncertainty therein, and trick there would be getting both Irving and Davis to want to play together, in Boston.

As for that last part, well, a different Anthony Davis does not want that to happen. Davis’s father, Anthony Davis Sr., apparently texted ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and talked a bunch of shit about Boston over their handling of Isaiah Thomas.

“I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas. No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him,” he said. Davis clarified that he doesn’t speak for his son, adding that he’s “just seen things over the years.”

His son also broke his silence today, saying that he wants to play for the Pelicans once he heals up, if he is still on the team. He also candidly talked about why he wants out:

I had high hopes. When you play somewhere for a long time — seven years, six and a half, I guess — this is all I know is New Orleans. ... But I’d say for the most part, it was just thinking about my career and my future and my legacy and doing what’s best for me. I’m all about legacy. The money comes and goes. And when I get done playing or leave this earth, what is my legacy gonna be?

The trade deadline is mercifully only six days away.