Screenshot: Antonio Brown (Instagram)

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown visited a foot specialist over the weekend to address an injury that has kept him from participating in most of training camp. Thanks to Brown’s Instagram page, we have a pretty good idea of the specific nature of that injury.



Be warned that the following photo is pretty gross. I don’t even think Rex Ryan would enjoy looking at it:

It seems to me that Brown is wasting his time in seeing a specialist, because you don’t need to be a doctor to accurately diagnose a situation that includes missing a piece of skin the size of a damn tortilla chip from your left foot. In the medical field they call that “some real fucked up shit.”