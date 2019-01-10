Tuesday’s freshman boys basketball game in Arizona between Walden Grove High School and Pueblo High School got off to a racist start when, before tipoff, an official asked Pueblo’s coach if his players had their green cards. You know, that charming little regional joke about how a predominantly Hispanic high school has to be full of undocumented immigrants.



Per the Arizona Daily Star, the Arizona Interscholastic Association issued a statement Wednesday that the official had been fired. Blowback to the remark had picked up steam after it was shared on Facebook:

Weird, I wonder why a guy in Arizona would feel comfortable making that joke.



