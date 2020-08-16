Bad Day for the Cardinals’ Roel Ramirez, Who Gave Up Four Homers in a Row

The White Sox hit back to back to back to back home runs off the Cardinals this afternoon. Screenshot : NBC Sports Chicago

The Cardinals’ season restart is running into more hurdles, but at least this time it’s on an actual baseball field.



This afternoon, the White Sox hit back to back to back to back home runs. Off the same pitcher. The derby started in the fifth inning when Yoan Moncada hit a three-run jack. That was followed by Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu, and Eloy Jiménez all hitting solo shots.



Altogether, the Cardinals’ Roel Ramirez gave up 6 runs in under an inning.



Rough day for that guy.



The White Sox would go on to win the game 7-2.

This is the second time a White Sox team has hit four in a row. They did so nearly twelve years ago on August 14, 2008, against Kansas City. The sluggers at that time were Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez, and Juan Uribe.

Even though NBC Sports Chicago pumped in crowd noise to the broadcast, one can only imagine what the stadium would sound like after the Sox achieved something most major league clubs have not.

