Image: New York Daily News

What the hell, man.

The conceit of the column is fine enough, if still very stupid, but the accompanying artwork on the back page of today’s New York Daily News is something else entirely. It’s Manny Machado, photoshopped into a Yankees uniform. Well, sort of.

Machado’s right shoulder and arm are just sort of floating unconnected from the rest of him, or perhaps it’s his neck and head that are sprouting out of the wrong part of his trunk? At least Manny’s horrific deformity has the side of effect of distracting from the fact that Alex Rodriguez appears to be riding him around in some sort of Master Blaster situation.

In July, the Daily News laid off half its newsroom. That apparently included everyone who knows how human torsos work.