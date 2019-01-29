Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Giancarlo Favarin manages Italian third-tier club Lucchese. During a match against Alessandria on Sunday, he found himself in a spat with an assistant coach on the opposing side. In an effort to settle the dispute, Favarin rammed his massive, shiny forehead straight through the assistant’s nose:



The soccer authorities in Italy opened an investigation into the matter. A sports judge handed Favarin a five-month suspension for the cranial attack, as well as for, as the investigation uncovered, using “blasphemous remarks” on the pitch and instructing a Lucchese player to “break the legs of an opponent,” according to the Guardian.

Advertisement

For his contribution to the dust-up, the Alessandria assistant was also punished, earning a two-match suspension for “offensive and provocative behaviour towards the coach of the rival team during the match.” Justice, Italian style.

[Guardian]