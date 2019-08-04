Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Through 4.5 innings, the Indians had not done jack shit against the Angels on Saturday. Needing to find something that would get the home crowd excited for some 0-0 baseball, the camera operators in Cleveland panned to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the hopes he would do something entertaining, and he certainly delivered.

Donning his new pornstache, Mayfield dutifully finished the light beer in his hand when he made it onto the big screen. But seeing that that wouldn’t be enough, he took things to another level. The Cleveland quarterback then asked for a new beer, caught one tossed to him off-screen, poked a hole in the can with his teeth and shotgunned the beer to a roaring crowd as he turned around and pointed at the back of his Francisco Lindor jersey.

Mayfield had done his job as the crowd could not have been more excited over what they had just seen, and it energized Cleveland as they got ready to bat in the bottom of the inning.

The rally started with Franmil Reyes, who got the team’s first hit of the game on a one-out double. Jason Kipnis then followed that up with a line-drive homer to center field, which gave the Indians a two-run lead. That lead was then bumped to five when Francisco Lindor got in on the dinger-smashing action with a three-run homer of his own, in a true hat tip to Mayfield’s celebration.

The end of the fifth wasn’t the end of the offensive action for Cleveland as Carlos Santana hit a solo shot, and Reyes drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. The team would go on to beat the Angels 7-2.

Obviously, the ball is now in Lindor’s court to go to a Browns game in a Mayfield jersey and get the crowd excited with some alcoholic feat of his own—the only possible way to return the favor.