If there’s one thing that is true in this world, it’s that anyone who spends a substantial amount of their time recording themselves playing video games will eventually say something regrettable on camera. There have been many heated gaming moments in the past, and there will be more in the future.



Today’s moment comes to us from Barstool Sports blogger Adam Smith, who was playing NBA Live 19 as the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing a shot with Joel Embiid, Smith muttered, “Go back to Africa.”

Definitely a normal thing to say while live on camera.

Update (5:53 p.m.): Smith is sorry about his heated gaming moment.

h/t Anon