Baseball America’s Top 50 names in college baseball is missing some Sharts and a Hug

Baseball America has ranked this year’s top 50 names in college baseball, and it’s a good list.
There’s room for argument, of course. Vinny Bologna should be much higher than No. 23. Abilene Christian pitcher Jack Junker should have been on the list. So should Ball State infielder Trenton Quartermarine, Radford pitcher Storm Mace, and Louisiana Tech outfielder Steele Netterville. It’s fair to leave out Nevada pitcher Owen Sharts and Wofford pitcher Devon Sharts, because goodness knows they’ve been through enough with that surname already, but what about Evansville utilityman Chase Hug?
There are lots more fun names in college baseball, but they’re ultimately just people’s names. If you were so inclined, you could put together a roster of just people who have famous names, like this:
CATCHERS
Calvin Harris, Ole Miss
John Ritter, Youngstown State
Jack Ryan, UMBC
INFIELDERS
John Bolton, Austin Peay
John Glenn, California Baptist
Matt Kemp, UNC Greensboro
Max Power, Holy Cross
Alex Rodriguez, USC
Will Smith, Tennessee-Martin
Zachary Taylor, Binghamton
OUTFIELDERS
Antonio Brown, Mercer
Mike Jarvis, San Diego State
Ian Kennedy, Michigan
Chris Klein, West Virginia
Dave Matthews, Central Connecticut State
Isaiah Thomas, Vanderbilt
PITCHERS
Lance Johnson, Troy
Alex Jones, Niagara
Mario Lopez, Jackson State
Joe Morgan, Tennessee Tech
Zack Morris, Arkansas
Greg Norman, Austin Peay
Ryan Reynolds, Cal State-Bakersfield
Eric Roberts, Evansville
Alex Rodriguez, Valparaiso
Will Smith, Coastal Carolina
Alex Verdugo, UNLV
Jack White, Michigan
Ricky Williams, Clemson
COACHES
Chris Hayes, Jacksonville
Matt Harvey (asst.), UC San Diego
Matt Carpenter (student asst.), Ohio State
Also, please keep in mind that this is limited to Division I, so apologies to South Carolina-Salkehatchie outfielder Reggie Jackson and College of New Jersey outfielder Michael Schumacher.
But that’s fun, right, even though it’s just people’s names? Those are the names they were given. Where the magic happens, where we really get to the next level, is bringing those names together, when people get paired up and you know it’s just meant to be.
These are Division I’s best batteries of 2021. We’re including the first names, but to make them work, you just say the last names. In each case, the pitcher is listed first, which is too bad, because if we allowed ourselves to list catchers first, North Alabama’s Gerardo Miranda and Jacob Laws surely would be part of this. Alas, it wouldn’t be right, so we’ll remain silent. (Ed. Note: I see what he did there — Rich O.)
In some cases, it will make sense to say “and” between the names. In others, it won’t. You’ll know when it’s right. Here we go.
30. Luke Vaks & John Keane, Old Dominion
29. Reece Early & Brian Furey, Navy
28. Brandon Deans & Cam Post, Oakland
27. Jacob Speaker & Mason Speaker, Texas Christian
26. Houston Harding & Luke Hancock, Mississippi State
25. Corey Bright & Connor Lee, Western Carolina
24. Bryson Wrobel & Chris Noble, Louisiana-Monroe
23. Tanner Quick & Tomas Frick North Carolina
22. Aaron Brooks & Jimmy Crooks, Oklahoma
21. Tommy Sommer & Joe Reid, Indiana
20. Al Wood & Ian Groves, Tarleton
19. Jaden Woods & Mason Meadows, Georgia
18. Tyler Cleveland & Beau Orlando, Central Arkansas
17. Coby Moe & Charlie Bourbon, Northwestern
16. Cal Carver & Marshall Skinner, Northwestern State
15. Brandon Weed & Blake Dickman, UC San Diego
14. Owen Wild & Russell Young, Gonzaga
13. Bryce Short & Luke Longo, New Jersey Tech
12. Jack Simpson & Connor Burins, Long Beach State
11. Steven Beard & Trent Touchet, Sam Houston State
10. Ben Good & Gary Betts, Liberty
9. Nathan Ball & Dylan Swarmer, Youngstown State
8. Garrett Lake & Brooks Sailors, Purdue-Fort Wayne
7. Owen Parliament & Lawson Hill, Wofford
6. Frank Dickson & Jason Bush, New Mexico State
5. Joseph King & Cole Elvis, California
4. Trace Blue & Tyler Byrd, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
3. Riley Self & Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
2. Steven Hospital & Matt Ward, Niagara
1. Kobe Head & Kobe Butts, Alcorn State
What a universe we live in where Kobe Head and Kobe Butts not only are college teammates, but can make an all-Kobe, Head-Butts battery.