Batty ’Bama fans test the theory of herd immunity after national title win

Alabama fans celebrate another national title, without a mask in sight. Image : AP

After seeing their team win their fifth national championship in the last decade, Alabama fans apparently weren’t interested in letting a teeny tiny pandemic stop them from celebrating in the streets really, really close together.

Also of note, there seems to be a lot of people not wearing masks, because why take precautions in the spirit of celebrating athletics? These truly are some of the finest athletic supporters I’ve ever seen.

Honestly, it’s moments like this that lead me to think that sports are part of the problem right now. It’s hard for me to say that, as someone that loves and is passionate about all things sports. Clearly, we as a collective are not responsible enough to have our sports during a pandemic, because we are not capable of making smart and safe decisions.

Apparently, we are not smart enough to keep ourselves, our neighbors, families, and friends safe when we get excited.

This is not a small group gathering in the street and celebrating a national championship – this is thousands upon thousands of people, completely ignoring the current situation and pretending nothing is wrong.

There will undoubtedly be a COVID spike in Tuscaloosa because of this. How could there not be with daily cases setting records and fast approaching 300,000.



I know we all want to get back to “normal.” Trust me, I would love nothing more than to be able to hang out with 60,000 people in a football stadium, or to pack a sports bar for a big basketball game, or to party in Wrigleyville on a sunny afternoon. In order for us to get back to that point, shit like this has to stop happening.



Just for now.

