Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns

After starting the season 0-2, things got a whole lot worse for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams’, whose home was reportedly raided by the FBI, resigned from his post Wednesday afternoon.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” Williams said in a statement. “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Deadspin has not confirmed that his home was raided. The FBI declined to comment on what they called an ongoing investigation.

Williams remained away from the team after missing Week 2, and the Bears reported that he left the team for “personal reasons.” On Wednesday, Eberflus declined to answer a reporter’s question regarding whether Williams was still the the defensive coordinator, nor would he discuss whether he had spoken to Williams.



Williams, who was in his second year with the Bears, spent four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ safeties coach. Williams was in his second go-round with Chicago, having served as the defensive backs coach for 10 seasons (2002-2011).

This is a developing story and we will be updating as more details emerge.