Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed two field goals and two extra points in Chicago’s 34-22 win over the Lions today. But he didn’t whiff them: He hit the uprights on all four of his misses. (Parkey did successfully convert two extra points.)

If hitting the upright was worth anything, well, Parkey wouldn’t have left eight points on the table. Please enjoy his impressive feat, as well as his expression of incredulity after the third doink.



[FOX]