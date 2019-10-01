Photo: Eric Espada (Getty)

Going to a Miami Dolphins game is a rough proposition this season. They’ve played three games at home so far. They lost the first two by a combined 92 points, and didn’t score a point in the second half in a 30-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

One fan had a particularly bad time. Per the Miami Herald, this person bought two beers and was charged $724 by the beer vendor. The paper explains the scam:

He grabbed the fan’s card and swiped it using a personal card reader, not the device the stadium provides to vendors, according to the police report. Shortly after the transaction was processed, the fan received an alert from his bank notifying him of the steep charge to his card. It also displayed the vendor’s name.

The vendor, 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier, was arrested and charged with grand theft and using a skimming device. He worked for Rocket Man, a subcontractor that sells beer at events despite its fake-sounding company name.

Here’s guessing the $724 the vendor charged was in honor of the number of points the Dolphins are going to give up this season. Chin up, Miami!