Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Subscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Behold: The Los Angeles Rams' New Logo Is A Giant Penis With Horns

Sam Fels
Filed to:penises
penisesRamslogosInglewood
6.6K
Save
Illustration for article titled Behold: The Los Angeles Rams New Logo Is A Giant Penis With Horns

The Rams unveiled their new logos today as they get ready to move into their new stadium in Inglewood this fall.

And, yep, that’s totally a penis in the middle of the Ram’s face. No, it’s not a nose. It’s a penis.

Advertisement

But when you’ve fucked over a couple cities in relocation and an entire neighborhood for your new playground, why shouldn’t your team logo be a dick?

Kudos to the Rams’ design team and the folks who signed off on this gem without seeing the big penis staring them in the face.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Let’s Invent An MLB Cup, Because We Might Have To

'They Don't Care About Black People. They Are All Trash.' Aunt of Slain Alton Sterling Rips NFL Owners over Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed From League

I'll Always Remember Kenny Rogers For His Most Important Work: Making Michael Jordan Look Like The Jerk That he Is

MLB Has Many Questions At This Point, Let's Take a Look At A Bunch