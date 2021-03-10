Believe it or not, this ESPN Colombia anchor survived this! And (relatively) unharmed

Ouch. Screenshot : ESPN

ESPN Colombia anchor Carlos Orduz was able to escape, largely uninjured, after a horrifying set accident yesterday. Part of the set fell on him from behind, crushing him against the desk. The camera immediately cuts away from him.

After the ordeal, Orduz tweeted that he is okay.

Translated from Spanish to English, Orduz said “To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks.”

The rest of the crew looked utterly stunned by the accident. It’s a miracle that he was not more severely injured.