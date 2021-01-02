Bend, don't break: Ranking the NFL's top 10 defenses

Even in today’s high-scoring NFL, defense is crucial. The playoff picture will be solidified this weekend, and as that old clichéd adage goes, “Defense wins championships.” I know, I know… I threw up a little writing it. But, it holds true. Just two seasons ago, we saw the second-ranked offense (Rams) against the seventh-ranked defense (Patriots) in the Super Bowl. The Rams scored three points. Further back, the No. 1 ranked defense (Seahawks) obliterated the top-ranked offense (Broncos).

So, what defenses could look to make a run at the Super Bowl this year?