The 20 best NFL nicknames today

Javon Hargrave puts QBs in the dirt. That’s easily explained and one of the more appropriate nicknames based on his play and last name. Playing on the defensive line is about asserting your will over an opponent. Sometimes that means intimidation. A name like “gravedigger” speaks for itself.

“When I first got to (South Carolina State), my friends called me Grave because of my last name,” Hargrave said. “In my first year, on my first sack, I smacked the quarterback. I knocked him back a few yards. When I got back to the sideline, my defensive coordinator called me ‘Gravedigger.’ It was pretty dope to me. It stuck.”