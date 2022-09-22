The MVP Award is the pinnacle of baseball. Anybody who wins that award has cemented themselves in the annals of baseball history, and while one win doesn’t guarantee enshrinement in Cooperstown, it’s still one of the highest honors a baseball player can ever receive. The only bad thing about the award is that only one person can win it a year. That leaves some historic campaigns in the dust, to be forgotten forever. Nobody remembers the guy who came in second place. Why would they? They weren’t the best.



We won’t forget though. I hope that nobody ever forgets how Aaron Judge became the first person to smack 60 home runs PED-free in a season since Roger Maris in 1961 if Shohei Ohtani takes home his second AL MVP. I also hope that nobody ever forgets how Ohtani finished fifth in the American League in ERA while also posting the highest strikeout per nine rate among qualified starters, all while finishing top five in both OPS and home runs should Judge walk away with the hardware.



That’s why we decided to take a look at the best seasons of all time that didn’t result in those three coveted letters. Don’t worry, here’s the recognition that these guys deserve — and what better way than via a post on the internet decades after the fact? I’m sure that totally makes up for not getting the trophy.

