Best sports memes from the 2020 Election

The 2020 presidential election is arguably the most important election in the history of our country.

Everyone is glued to the television to see which states decide the fate of our country.

While it is needed, being an informed citizen during this time can be extremely stressful. Yet, thanks to sports Twitter and its memes of this election we are all getting the much-needed comedic relief we desperately deserve.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the funniest sports memes from the past couple of days.

Josiah Johnson is one of the funniest dudes that has ever had a Twitter avi. He was up to his usual brilliance again when he made this gem about Trump trying to stop Michigan from counting votes and used a picture referencing the infamous timeout called by Michigan’s Chris Webber in the 1993 National Championship Game.

This meme of Biden heads on DK Metcalf’s body as he chases down a Trump head-on Budda Baker’s body is hysterical especially considering that Biden has now flipped Wisconsin in his favor.

Early on, it seemed like Trump’s Election Day turnout from his supporters was giving him the edge in a few states. Yet, lately, it seems like that mail-in ballots are starting to favor Biden. This Stephen A. Smith meme pretty much sums it up.

Trump is now feeling the pressure and makes an urgent last-minute call to … Kevin Durant? This meme is based on the famous call reportedly made by Draymond Green to get Durant to Golden State following the Warriors loss in 2016 to the LeBron James-led Cavaliers.

The NFL primetime music over the top of John King’s analysis of the debate is just pure gold.

The fact that John King actually looks like a 50-year-old Grayson Allen never dawned on me until I saw this tweet.

I know we’ve all felt this before when watching debate coverage. Note to CNN: In 2024 please don’t show me a state being blue or red until after 50 percent of the vote is in. Y’all really pump faking like South Carolina was going to be blue and then they re-elect Lindsey Graham as Senator.

CNN has been working John King harder than Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals. So this meme is certainly appropriate.

California traditionally goes to the Democrats and Biden obviously couldn’t afford to lose them this year. It’s also nice to see a video of Magic Johnson saying words Michael Jackson would use.

When I tell you CNN is working John King, I mean they are working this man. I wouldn’t be surprised if he needs to take an ice bath and receive treatment from the trainer after these next few days.