The best Super Bowl ads in history

For the longest time, when the NFC spent about a decade and a half kicking whatever stooge the AFC served up that particular year, the commercials were just about the only reason to tune into the Super Bowl. And the networks didn’t shy away from that, knowing that Joe Montana was going to throw for 12 TDs or the Cowboys would lead six seconds in and never look back or whatever else it was. The price of the 30-second ads was pumped throughout the media to make them seem like the event because we all pretty much knew the game wouldn’t be.

Terrell Davis and the Broncos changed the perception of the actual game, but the interest in the commercials has stuck. So before we see which companies have wasted enough money to solve our homeless problem forever, let’s look back at the ones that got it about as right as you can.