Ranking the best and worst Super Bowl National Anthems of all time

Assuming you’ve got all your Super Bowl snacks and fixings in time, the Super Bowl National Anthem is the first real indication that the game is about to start. At least, that’s usually when everyone at the Super Bowl party starts shhhing everyone else. Not necessarily because everyone gets misty-eyed over the ole Stars & Stripes — there are plenty of us that wonder what the hell the National Anthem has to do with domestic sporting events - but that doesn’t change the fact that prop bets, careers, and eternal humiliation/glory are all at stake. It’s a big moment for the singers and everyone who took the over/under on length.

Let’s take a look at the five best and five worst National Anthem performances in Super Bowl history.

(The NFL has blocked some of these from being sharable, so we’ve linked to the videos on YouTube where we can’t embed them for you here.)