Tough luck Pittsburgh, no Beyoncé for you

A significant blow was delivered to the Pittsburgh economy on Wednesday. At summer’s end, Acrisure Stadium will have hosted only one of the biggest concert tours of the season. Taylor Swift performed there in front of a record crowd in June. Beyoncé was scheduled to take that stage in August but there has been a change of plans.

Members of the Western Pennsylvania branch of the hive won’t have the opportunity to wave their Terrible Towels along to “Alien Superstar.” Acrisure Stadium has announced that due to “production logistics,” and “scheduling issues” Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour date at the home of the Steelers has been canceled.



To those who sold those tickets for great profit on the secondary market, I hope you are able to get a refund on your Turks, and Caicos trips. For the Rooney Family, Alco Parking, and the food, and beverage establishments along the Allegheny River, you all have been issued quite the unfortunate dark night on the calendar.

Being that the Pirates are one of the original MLB franchises to cry broke and has only five winning seasons since 1990, the end of football season provides precious little foot traffic from events to the businesses in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood. The skyline in downtown Pittsburgh is gorgeous, but only for so long can the exquisite architecture surrounding PNC Park distract people from the cheap on-field product that Pirates’ ownership puts on the field every day.

A Beyoncé concert could give the people of Western Pennsylvania a refreshing summer breeze of excellence. A reminder of what it looks like when an organization takes great care in the product that it showcases to the public. No expense spared to make sure that the people who handed over their hard-earned money for tickets, parking, and refreshments, leave the facility happy.

That moment is gone, along with the money that a crowd of 70,000 people had set aside to see one of the biggest pop-music stars of all time. Oh well, Pittsburgh, the MLB season is more than halfway over, and your baseball team is currently only five games under .500. Also, the Kenny Pickett era makes its return to Acrisure Stadium in two months.

For now break out that Beyoncé playlist, Pittsburgh, and spend that ticket refund wisely. Mike Tomlin and his aviator shades will return soon enough to finish the year as the captain of the region.