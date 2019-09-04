Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

Folks.... FOLKS. The NFL season starts tomorrow night. In just over 24 hours, it will once again be time to bathe ourselves in scalding NFL action. Are you ready for the big hits? The big throws? The big runs? The bashing and bruising? If you are not yet ready for these things, allow best-coach-in-the-world and valued NFL emissary Bill Belichick to put you in the mood:



Hell yeah, baby! Now is the time to open up the “Football Boys” group chat and tell the fellas that you like football, football season, and all of the things that go with it. It’s on!