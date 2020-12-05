Block or charge? Rex Chapman rips Rand Paul, so actually we see no foul

Run, Rex, run. Image : Getty Images

Is Rex Chapman considering a run for Senate?



The former NBA star, social justice activist, and anti-racist Twitter celeb was on fire yesterday, helping to spread an insane clip of Rick Santelli going apeshit arguing against mask-wearing on CNBC.

Advertisement

After that he started a thread ripping Rand Paul, starting by saying: “Sometimes I think there’s no way I’d be smart enough to run for office. Then I look at Rand Paul.”

Advertisement

Chapman, a recovering opioid addict and Kentuckian, has previously ripped on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his support of Big Pharma.

Rex Chapman Takes Mitch McConnell to the Hole Rex Chapman was a fun player in the NBA, an energetic shooting guard who could knock down threes or Read more

He doesn’t have much respect for his other Senator either. He referenced a claim that John McCain once made on the Senate floor, that Paul was working for Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Advertisement

You never know, Rex. Frauds like Trump, McConnell and Paul get elected all the time — you might need to step up your grift game to qualify . Either way, I’d vote for you.