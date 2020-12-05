Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Block or charge? Rex Chapman rips Rand Paul, so actually we see no foul

Chris Baud
Run, Rex, run.
Image: Getty Images

Is Rex Chapman considering a run for Senate?

The former NBA star, social justice activist, and anti-racist Twitter celeb was on fire yesterday, helping to spread an insane clip of Rick Santelli going apeshit arguing against mask-wearing on CNBC.

After that he started a thread ripping Rand Paul, starting by saying: “Sometimes I think there’s no way I’d be smart enough to run for office. Then I look at Rand Paul.”

Chapman, a recovering opioid addict and Kentuckian, has previously ripped on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his support of Big Pharma.

He doesn’t have much respect for his other Senator either. He referenced a claim that John McCain once made on the Senate floor, that Paul was working for Vladimir Putin.

You never know, Rex. Frauds like Trump, McConnell and Paul get elected all the time you might need to step up your grift game to qualify. Either way, I’d vote for you.

Chris Baud

Managing editor. Former N.Y. Daily Newser. Former broke poker player.

