Photo: AP Photo

Bob Gibson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals legend, nine-time All-Star, two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion and member of MLB’s All-Century Team has been in a hospital in Omaha for the past couple weeks after visiting John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Gibson will be 84 in November. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

