Very tall man Boban Marjanovic, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks, is back in Texas. He wore an extra cool cowboy outfit to his team’s media day earlier this week, and he attended the State Fair of Texas this past weekend. A tipster sent along photos of Marjanovic playing a carnival game. He’s both tall as hell and very locked in as he tries to flip a chick:



Admire the focus, as well as the stance. If he grabbed a bunch of prizes and started walking away, could anyone stop him?

Someone else spotted Boban having a conversation at the pig races.

What a pleasant way to end the summer.

h/t to San Antonio Storm