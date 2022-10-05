Several memorable plays were made during the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. There was Deebo Samuel’s back shoulder catch that he turned into a 50-plus yard touchdown, as well as Jeff Wilson Jr. ’s touchdown run that first gave the 49ers the lead.

The 49ers not blocking Aaron Donald on one play was an error so bad that it was comical, unless your name is Jimmy Garoppolo. For him, it might have been terrifying. Then, of course, there was the Talanoa Hufanga interception that put the 49ers comfortably in the driver’s seat on their way to a victory.

However, the actual most memorable play was made by the Rams. One of those annoying moments when a fan made it onto the field happened on Monday, and security had trouble corralling the man. As he was making a fool of the Levi Stadium security staff, Bobby Wagner chose to be a good teammate, not just to the Rams, but to the NFL as a whole, by decleating the intruder. That move allowed security to quickly descend upon the man.

Unfortunately, fans make it from the stands into the playing area far too frequently. That’s one of the reasons why the public goes through metal detectors before entering the stadium. Usually, security eventually corral s the narcissistic fool that no one paid to see run, but sometimes the professional athletes take the show back by putting intruders in their place. Take a look at some other classic moments when athletes gave fans an up close and personal experience as to what it’s like between the lines.