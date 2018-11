Photo: Martin Meissner (AP)

Last year, British rapper Big Shaq took the world by storm with an incredible freestyle performance during which he posed and solved a series of math equations mid-rap. It’s taken a while, but someone has finally surpassed Big Shaq’s show of numerical genius with even quicker, more complex maths. That someone is Borussia Dortmund’s Swiss defender, Manuel Akanji:

Next, we need Akanji’s to test his powers by seeing how many onomatopoeias he can come up with for how the ting goes.