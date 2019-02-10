Boxer Patrick Day Dead After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury In Fight

American boxer Patrick Day has died at 27, after suffering a traumatic brain injury in his fight against Charles Conwell Saturday night in Chicago, his promoter Lou DiBella announced in a statement Wednesday evening.



Day, who was from Long Island, was the winner of the 2012 New York Golden Gloves tournament and was an Olympic alternate the same year. He was knocked unconscious in the 10th round of a super welterweight title match against Conwell and left the ring on a stretcher. Per an ESPN report, he did not regain consciousness and experienced a seizure in the ambulance on the way to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery.

Per DiBella’s statement, Day died earlier today. “It becomes very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this,” the statement says. “This is not a time where edicts or pronouncements are appropriate, or the answers are readily available. It is, however, a time for a call to action. While we don’t have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate.”