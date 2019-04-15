If people would stop accepting ads like this as being anything beyond an ad, there’s a chance they might stop being made that way. In the meantime, a brand used Jackie Robinson, who didn’t drink alcohol, according to his wife Rachel, and a two-toned baseball (yecccch) as a prompt to sell beer. They could’ve just saved some money in the budget and pissed on his grave instead.

The commercial has been airing for a couple of weeks, but it earned attention today, on Jackie Robinson Day, when MLB tweeted it—then deleted it because a lot of people hated it:

Don’t enable the dumb brands, or they’ll keep doing this!

