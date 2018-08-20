20-year-old Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson was called up to start Monday’s game against the Pirates. Wilson was drafted in 2016; he started this season in the Class-A Advanced Florida State League, but graduated to Double-A Mississippi after just five starts, and was in Triple-A Gwinnett by the start of August. It’s been a very happy summer for Wilson, culminating with tonight’s first career start in the big leagues.



It was almost even happier Monday night, when Wilson marched to the plate in the top of the fourth inning and ripped a high 3–2 fastball the other way for his first career base hit. What a moment!

Except, oh no!

I love it when this happens. Pitchers are, for the most part, the only batters in baseball who are both underpowered enough at the plate to draw outfielders in toward the diamond, and also slow enough that a sharply hit ball into right field is not a sure base hit. The outcome produced this delightful line in the ESPN.com play-by-play:

Poor fella. Better luck next time.