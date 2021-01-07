Breaking down the 15 NFL Hall of Fame finalists from the ridiculously loaded class of 2021

The 2021 NFL Hall of Fame group of finalists is positively stacked with talent, and worthy additions to Canton, including four first-time eligible candidates. Before we dive into all 15 finalists, let’s look at some trends from the Hall of Fame.

Since 2010, only seven wide receivers have been elected, and only one year saw two receivers go in together — 2018’s Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

Other than last year’s class which was the 100th year of the NFL and an expanded class, the Hall has averaged 7.3 players elected in each class, with no class having more than 8 players elected.

Here are the 15 finalists that the selection committee will base their decisions on.