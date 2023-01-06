The 23 breakout stars to watch in 2023: Part 2

17. Amen Thompson



The more highly touted prospect between him and his brother is in the top 1 percent of athletes. His alien bounce and layup package is on a higher plane than all but a crop of the NBA’s most insane athletes. Rather than attend college though, he’s spent the last two years being paid handsomely to face fellow teenager hoopers in the Overtime Elite League. Because of that choice, he’s mystery meat to scouting community intrigued to see how he stacks up to professionals in the summer league and in pre draft workouts. His defensive intensity stands out, which is where his 7-foot-wingspan on a 6-foot-7 frame comes in handy. Wembanyama and Henderson are the two ideal prospects in the upcoming class, but Amen is the stereotypical athletic guard NBA teams have historically salivated over since Drexler, Jordan and Kobe roamed NBA courts.