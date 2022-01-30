Danny Lewis, a tight end from New Iberia, La., had been ticketed for Cincinnati, but decommitted from the Bearcats earlier this month. Reopening his recruiting process, Lewis visited Alabama last week, and got some photos of himself all decked out in a Crimson Tide uniform. Neat! Seems like a fun time, this college recruiting thing!



This week, Lewis made his visit to LSU, got to wear the Tigers’ uniform, and…

It’s going to be hilarious if Lewis winds up playing his college ball anywhere but Baton Rouge, isn’t it?

Kelly dancing with Walker Howard was its own bit of weirdness last month, but also came as Howard was deciding to stay committed to LSU after the coaching change from Ed Orgeron to Kelly.

Maybe Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame wasn’t really about wanting to have a better shot at competing for a national championship. Sure, LSU won it all two years ago, but the Fighting Irish are regular participants in the College Football Playoff, and even with the changing landscape of college football, South Bend remains a prestigious place in the sport.

Is it possible that what it was really all about was that Kelly wanted to dance? That he couldn’t be true to himself so long as he was at a Catholic school in Indiana?

Or, is it possible that Kelly is a chameleon who will debase himself in whatever way is necessary, so long as he thinks it’s getting him closer to more money, fame, and power?

Who’s to say, really?

Meanwhile, the folks in Tuscaloosa don’t seem too concerned about the new recruiting rival. Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s tweet about the dance video wondered, “Chances Nick Saban would ever be caught dead doing this?”

Lewis is a three-star recruit, so Saban absolutely wouldn’t. But a five-star…