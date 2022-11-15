Victor Wembanyama is out of sight, but never out of mind. He’s still crushing it across the Atlantic, but one month into the NBA season, it’s time to take stock of which “Brick for Vic” NBA candidates are closest to completing their Wembanyama-sized mansion. For the franchise that wins the lottery, this season’s gloom will be all worth it. Wembanyama is a generational step forward. He was built to play hoop, but in a different frame than LeBron James or Kobe Bryant. He’s a phenom and Voltron, both physically and skill-wise.

General managers haven’t been this giddy for the lottery since 2003, even as draft reform lowered No. 1 pick odds for the team with the NBA’s worst record from 25 percent to 14 percent between the three biggest losers. I’ll open up the rankings to five teams and analyze whether they have the stomach to continue losing at this pace. Let’s peek at which Brick for Vick candidates is closest.