Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Bella Twins’ return to wrestling has not been going very well.

Actually, Nikki’s been fine—but Brie has made some high-profile mistakes. Earlier this month, Brie and Nikki Bella were in a match against two members of The Riott Squad. Brie did a pair of suicide dives; one was embarrassing and the other was dangerous.

Last night, the Bellas teamed with Natalya to take on The Riott Squad. Things were going fine, until Brie attempted the “Yes kicks” popularized by her real-life husband, Daniel Bryan, on Liv Morgan. They were going fine, too, until Brie lost control and kicked Morgan square in the face, knocking her out.

Morgan was out cold. Brie attempted a panicked, sloppy pin, and then dragged Morgan over to the corner so one of her teammates could tag her out. Later in the evening, Brie apologized to Morgan in a tweet from the Bellas’ shared Twitter account.