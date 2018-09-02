Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Serie A side Sampdoria kicked the dicks off their Napoli counterparts Sunday afternoon. They were already up 2–0 in the 75th minute when a free kick smashed off the Napoli line and eventually pinged over Bartosz Bereszyński, who sent a hard and low cross toward teammate Fabio Quagliarella. Have a look at how this slick sumbitch handled things:



Holy cow. I can’t even conceive of the agility and spacial coordination this kind of move requires, and I seriously doubt we will see a cooler goal scored in the next 12 months. Here’s another great couple angles:

That is even better than the similar and similarly gorgeous goal scored by Javier Pastore on Monday. If I could do that, that is literally all that I would ever do.