The Browns are one of the most talented teams in the NFL from top to bottom.



The roster is filled with guys who can play.

And when they went into Kansas City and had the Chiefs in a stranglehold for three quarters, it looked like they were finally going to take a step in the right direction. Needless to say, they folded like a lawn chair at a family reunion in the fourth quarter, losing to K.C. 33-29

Whenever you play frog-voiced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, you know that the margin for error is slim, especially when they are in attack mode and coming back from behind. Baker Mayfield and the Browns played so well heading into the last quarter. You can’t deny that the Browns are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they just don’t have that “it” factor yet like the Chiefs do.

It’s like when Popeyes came up with their popular chicken sandwich and some people thought it would make a run at Chick-Fil-A for the crown of fast-food chicken franchises. We realized very quickly how irrational that thinking was. This is the same thing. The Browns are Popeyes and this year’s roster is a tasty chicken sandwich which will be good but will it ever be good enough to surpass Chick-Fil-A??

The Chiefs know how to make plays when they matter most. They are one of those teams that just has championship-level DNA. That’s where they differ from almost every other team in the league. And that’s the place that the Browns need to get to. We can talk all we want to about the Mayfield pick at the end of the game, or about the punter forgetting how to use his hands to catch the snap late in the game, but the issue is bigger than those two plays. They got to get that clutch DNA and confidence as a team.

As for the Chiefs, teams are inching up on them every year and they desperately need to help that defense get better. They can’t just rely on Mahomes to be a Marvel character and save their universe every time they get into a tough spot.

These will be two teams that will win a lot of games this season, and could likely see each other in the playoffs. I’d love to see both these teams get another shot at each other in the AFC Championship Game. Let’s pray everyone can stay healthy.