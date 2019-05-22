Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty)

Bryce Harper, fresh off reminding the baseball world that he is indeed capable of throwing the damn dick off the ball, found himself in an interesting situation during last night’s game in Chicago. After catching a fly ball and recording the final out of the sixth inning, he heard pleas from the right field bleachers. Some of the fans out there, who had likely been jeering Harper all night, suddenly wanted him to provide them with a souvenir. And what did Harper do?



Here’s your freakin’ souvenir, ya clowns!

This isn’t quite as impressively rude as Joey Votto’s brand of fan trolling, but it’s a good effort. It’s also a savvy move from Harper. If there’s a way to keep Philly fans from noticing his .224 batting average and .814 OPS, it’s by being a dickhead to opposing fanbases whenever possible.