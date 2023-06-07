If LIV in any way influenced Bryson DeChambeau to do a one-on-one interview with CNN following its merger with the PGA, its public relations team needs to put together a retreat and hold a three-day seminar. The decision-making process needs a complete overhaul because DeChambeau suggested that America and Saudi Arabia should come together 22 years after 9/11 to “mend the world and make it a better place.” This of course with the widely available information that there is a strong link between the Saudi government and 9/11, not to mention 15 of the 19 hijackers hailed from that nation.

While acknowledging that included in Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav’s multi-part plan to ruin television is the new “both sides” CNN, there are real journalists who work there. DeChambeau was interviewed by Kaitlan Collins, who is most recently known for hosting the CNN special, “Welcome Back Donald Trump.”



As much criticism as that town hall has received, Trump did call her a “nasty person” so Collins must have done something right. Someone capable of handling that cauldron got to tee off on Saudi Arabia by cross-examining DeChambeau — via satellite with no live studio audience. In the words of Richard Jefferson, “Somebody get that baby out the street.”



For his own Q-score, DeChambeau needs to approach his relationship with LIV Golf as a take-the-money-and-run type of deal. Any questions about Saudi involvement in 9/11 or the country’s other atrocities are questions that he is clearly not equipped to answer. He needs to avoid those even more so than the deep rough at The Open Championship in July.



DeChambeau was asked about a coalition of families who lost loved ones during the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil, making the accusation that the PGA has turned into Saudi shills. How is he supposed to respond?



DeChambeau should be barred from doing interviews

He could have been honest like Phil Mickelson and called the leadership of what once the SGL “some scary motherfuckers,” who very likely murdered a journalist. However, Mickelson didn’t say that on live television. DeChambeau biting entirely through the hand that feeds him on the air was an option, but instead, he chose to suggest some sort of trans-Atlantic hand-holding.



The United States and Saudi Arabia, running hand in hand with smiles on their faces across fields littered with dead Americans and also dead Saudis, executed for speaking out against their authoritarian government.



If the new LIV/PGA ever again allows DeChambeau to speak to a journalist somewhere other than a golf course, there had better be a trap door underneath him. Nothing that causes harm, just a slide that sends him into a safe room until the big bad media leaves with their questions unanswered.



I too would like the world to be a much safer place, and happier place Bryson. But I know that accepting hundreds of millions of dollars of climate-destroying, anti-human-rights money is not the first meaningful step on a journey toward change.



DeChambeau took the Saudi money, and had every right to do so. The PGA wasn’t properly compensating its talent, and he is one of a few players who took the best financial offer. After the merger, he now also has access to all of the PGA Tour events, whatever LIV events remain, and also the big-three Major championships. This merger gives him the opportunity to earn even more money.



He has won every part of the Saudis getting into golf for all but one night. Those five minutes in which he could not defend himself or his employer, were double bogey, after double bogey, after double bogey.



Oh well, what’s one tough round when you now have the best of both worlds of your profession, the money, and the prestige?

