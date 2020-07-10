Bubble World: Joel Embiid Shows Up in a HAZMAT Suit and J.R. Smith Says 'This is Ass'

Joel Embiid wasn’t taking any chances upon his arrival in Orlando, Fla. Image : Twitter

NBA players are getting their first look at the league’s makeshift quarantine “bubble” at Florida’s Walt Disney World resort, and some players are not pleased with their current living arrangements.



Advertisement

It’s safe that they haven’t been shy about getting their jokes off.

“This shit is ass, I ain’t gonna hold you,” said newly acquired Los Angeles Laker J.R. Smith yesterday on Instagram Live.

Advertisement

Smith was by far the most colorful in his commentary on the bubble yesterday upon the Laker’s arrival to Orlando. He called the food the players were receiving “Lunchables” and even said at one point that he didn’t have a blanket in his room.

According to Smith, he was exposing so much of the “bubble” that he received a text message basically telling him to get off his IG Live account.

Advertisement

Smith’s new teammate Rajon Rondo was the subject of many jokes after he compared his resort room to one that would be in a Motel 6.

Advertisement

Some on social media said it was obvious that Rondo, a 14-year NBA veteran, had never seen an actual Motel 6 room.

Advertisement

Players on other teams, like Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who showed up to Orlando in a HAZMAT suit, also complained about the setup in Disney World and said he is “definitely losing 50 pounds” in a picture on his Instagram story on the food he was given.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell wasn’t enjoying the food selections either.

But t he Houston Rockets DeMarre Carroll called out other players for “capping” about the food and even called some around the league “boujee” for their tastes.

Advertisement

While some players have been hilariously ripping the “bubble” during the first couple of hours of their stay, others have been busy finding a silver lining.

Advertisement

Clippers guard Patrick Beverly showed his new innovations to his room.

“Bubble, what you make it,” said Beverly, who showed his room was equipped with an electronic system and a closet full of white tees.

Advertisement

His backcourt mate Lou Williams was also chilling with a makeshift studio and countertop of snacks in his resort room.

Advertisement

Conditions for the league to restart will almost certainly not be ideal for everyone. Especially in the wake of a pandemic still spiking in Florida.

But with a majority of players now settled in Orlando, the words of Beverly have never been so accurate. The willingness or lack thereof of these players to embrace the bubble life will be an interesting soap opera to watch in the next few months.